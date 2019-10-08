e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Boeing deliveries nearly halved in first nine months of 2019

World’s largest planemaker continued to struggle with the grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX jets.

world Updated: Oct 08, 2019 21:00 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Deliveries totaled just 26 aircraft in September, down from 87 a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.
Deliveries totaled just 26 aircraft in September, down from 87 a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday. (AP Photo)
         

Boeing Company delivered half the number of planes in the first nine months of 2019 that it did in the same period a year ago, as the world’s largest planemaker continued to struggle with the grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX jets.

Trailing far behind the 571 aircraft handed over by European rival Airbus SE in the first nine months of 2019, Boeing delivered just 302 aircraft in the period, down 47%.

Deliveries totaled just 26 aircraft in September, down from 87 a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 20:59 IST

tags
top news
A historic day, says Rajnath Singh as he receives first Rafale jet in France
A historic day, says Rajnath Singh as he receives first Rafale jet in France
Oct 08, 2019 21:03 IST
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defends Kashmir remarks that angered India
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defends Kashmir remarks that angered India
Oct 08, 2019 17:57 IST
After receiving India’s first Rafale jet, Rajnath takes off for sortie
After receiving India’s first Rafale jet, Rajnath takes off for sortie
Oct 08, 2019 21:29 IST
‘JD(S) a broken house’: BJP predicts more exits from Kumaraswamy’s party
‘JD(S) a broken house’: BJP predicts more exits from Kumaraswamy’s party
Oct 08, 2019 20:23 IST
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
Oct 08, 2019 16:00 IST
From ‘weirdo’ PhD stargazer to Nobel Physics laureate
From ‘weirdo’ PhD stargazer to Nobel Physics laureate
Oct 08, 2019 21:17 IST
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
Oct 08, 2019 17:20 IST
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Oct 08, 2019 12:53 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News