Home / World News / Boeing, hit with $6.6 mn FAA fine, faces much bigger 787 repair bill: Report
The penalties include $5.4 million for not complying with the agreement in which Boeing pledged to change its internal processes to improve and prioritize regulatory compliance and $1.21 million to settle two pending FAA enforcement cases.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Boeing, hit with $6.6 mn FAA fine, faces much bigger 787 repair bill: Report

Boeing is beginning painstaking repairs and forensic inspections to fix structural integrity flaws embedded deep inside at least 88 parked 787s built over the last year or so, a third industry source said.
Reuters, Seattle, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:37 AM IST

Boeing Co will pay a $6.6 million to US regulators as part of a settlement over quality and safety-oversight lapses going back years, a setback that comes as Boeing wrestles with repairs to flawed 787 Dreamliner jets that could dwarf the cost of the federal penalty.

Boeing is beginning painstaking repairs and forensic inspections to fix structural integrity flaws embedded deep inside at least 88 parked 787s built over the last year or so, a third industry source said.

The inspections and retrofits could take weeks or even up to a month per plane and are likely to cost hundreds of millions - if not billions - of dollars, depending to a large degree on the number of planes and defects involved, the person said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing had agreed to pay $6.6 million in penalties after the aviation regulator said it failed to comply with a 2015 safety agreement.

The penalties include $5.4 million for not complying with the agreement in which Boeing pledged to change its internal processes to improve and prioritize regulatory compliance and $1.21 million to settle two pending FAA enforcement cases.

"Boeing failed to meet all of its obligations under the settlement agreement, and the FAA is holding Boeing accountable by imposing additional penalties," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement. Boeing, which paid $12 million in 2015 as part of the settlement, did not immediately comment.

Boeing engineers are working to determine the scope of inspections, including whether jets can be used as-is without a threat to safety, two people said. Boeing has not told airlines how many jets are impacted, another person said.

The FAA has been investigating instances of oversight lapses, debris left inside finished aircraft, and managers putting pressure on employees handling safety checks for the FAA, people familiar with the proceedings said.

For example, in August 2020, Boeing told to the FAA about the flaw involving structural wrinkling in the interior fuselage skin where carbon-composite barrels that form the plane's lightweight body are melded together.

But the defect went unnoticed for months or longer because computerized safeguards that crunch data looking for quality flaws had not been programmed to look for the gaps, a third industry source said.

Delivery target

The 787 production problems have halted deliveries of the jet since the end of October, locking up a source of desperately needed cash for Boeing.

The fuel-efficient 787 has been a huge success with airlines, which have ordered 1,882 of the advanced twin-aisle jet worth nearly $150 billion (74.7 billion pounds) at list prices.

But the advanced production process and sprawling global supply chain caused problems over the years.

As of February, Boeing had fixed the 787 production process causing the wrinkling defect, according to two people familiar with the matter.

However, planes rolled off the assembly line with the flaw for more than a year, at least, continuing even after the flaw was discovered in August 2020.

"It's difficult to see a definitive fix that is agreeable by the aviation authorities and all going forward," Boeing customer Air Lease Corp's CEO John Plueger told analysts on an earnings call Feb 22. "I don't think that we're there yet."

Boeing has been working on the fuselage problem, and two additional potentially hazardous defects that arose since 2019, as it charted plans to consolidate final assembly of the 787 in South Carolina starting next month, at a sharply reduced rate of 5 787s per month.

One senior supply chain source said they will have to cut rate again.

Boeing said last month it expects to resume handing over a small number of 787s to customers later this quarter.

It has an ambitious internal plan to deliver 100 of the jets this year, one person said. Analysts say deliveries are not expected to recover to 2019 levels until at least 2024.

'Open heart surgery'

But before any jet is delivered, it must go through invasive inspections and costly repairs.

First, technicians must pull out the passenger seats, open up the floor paneling and use specialty tools to measure whether defects invisible to the naked eye are present, according to three people with direct knowledge of the process.

The repair work - already underway at Boeing factories in Everett, Washington and North Charleston, South Carolina - is even harder.

In the bowels of the jet, technicians have to remove multiple specialty fasteners on both sides of the inner fuselage skin, then install newly produced "shims" that fill out gaps and remove the structural dimpling. Workers then replace all the fasteners, re-paint, and re-install the interior, they said.

"It's like open heart surgery," one of the people said. "They'll be retrofitting the fleet for potentially several years."

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:33 AM IST
  • The phone call was seen as the final precursor to the release of the report on the grisly killing in 2018 of Jamal Khashoggi, a US-based Saudi national who had been an outspoken critic of Salman's expected successor Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, a water bucket is filled as others wait in near freezing temperatures to use a hose from public park spigot in Houston. The snow and ice that crippled some states across the South has melted. But it has exposed the fragility of aging waterworks that experts have been warning about for years. Cities across Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi are still grappling with outages that crippled health care facilities and forced families to wait in line for potable water. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(AP)
world news

'Who is at fault?' Investigation into Texas blackout begins

AP, Austin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:25 AM IST
The outages lasted days for millions of Texas homes, and millions more lost water as water treatment plants shutdown and miles of pipes burst across the state.
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2015 file photo, smoke rises after an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition on an army base in Sanaa, Yemen. Yemen’s war began in September 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa. Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates and other countries, entered the war alongside Yemen’s internationally recognized government in March 2015. The war has killed some 130,000 people and driven the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of famine. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)(AP)
world news

US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-back militia

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:21 AM IST
The airstrike was the first military action undertaken by the Biden administration, which in its first weeks has emphasized its intent to put more focus on the challenges posed by China, even as Mideast threats persist.
A person familiar with the issue told Reuters that the report's release was awaiting the call.(REUTERS)
world news

Khashoggi murder report: Biden call with Saudi king expected ahead of release

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:53 AM IST
"The contact with the Saudis is very important," said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The FDA said the vaccine, which is shipped in frozen vials, now can be transported and stored for up to 2 weeks at the temperatures of freezers commonly found in pharmacies.(Bloomberg)
world news

United States loosens Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine shipping regulations

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:53 AM IST
The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that it’s allowing the additional option after reviewing new data from New York-based Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech.
Covid-19 has killed more than 531,000 people across the EU.(AP Photo)
world news

EU vows to speed Covid-19 vaccine roll out, presses drug makers

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:15 AM IST
However, the leaders could offer no prospect of short-term respite for curfew-weary, mask-wearing citizens, many of whom have often worked from home over the last year — if they have not lost their jobs.
State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters the administration would soon have more to say on "steps to promote accountability going forward for this horrific crime."(Reuters file photo)
world news

US says Khashoggi report will help bring 'accountability'

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:10 AM IST
As part of a new focus on human rights, President Joe Biden will imminently declassify the report into the grisly October 2018 murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul of the US-based journalist, who had written critically about Prince Mohammed.
A global task force focusing on oxygen was formally announced Thursday and will include the World Health Organization and World Bank, among others.(File photo. Representative image)
world news

Medical oxygen scarce in Africa, Latin America amid Covid-19 crisis

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:10 AM IST
The gap in medical oxygen availability “is one of the defining health equity issues, I think, of our age,” said Peter Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, who said he survived a severe coronavirus infection thanks to the oxygen he received.
Some people have turned to social media vaccine “bots” that scan the patchwork of vaccination websites and send alerts when a clinic is ready to book new patients.(AP)
world news

Explainer: Meet the vaccine appointment bots, and their foes

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:53 PM IST
  • Bots — basically autonomous programs on the web — have emerged amid widespread frustration with the online world of vaccine appointments.
US President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses in response to coronavirus, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 22, 2021. (AFP/FILE)
world news

Joe Biden revokes Trump-era ban on legal immigration

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:47 PM IST
In a proclamation issued on Wednesday, the US president said the ban “does not advance the interests of the United States”
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.(AP)
world news

Majority of Americans support $15 minimum wage, poll shows

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Democrats are trying to pass the progressive policy without Republican votes through a manoeuvre known as reconciliation.
Vials are seen on a packing line of the factory of British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in Wavre on February 8, 2021 where the Covid-19 CureVac vaccine will be produced.(AFP)
world news

CureVac says preliminary trials show Covid-19 vaccine effective against variants

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:28 PM IST
CureVac chief Haas told EU lawmakers that the results of the preliminary trials on the vaccine's effects on variants would be published soon.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson(Reuters)
world news

UK work visas plunged in pandemic as investors stayed away

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:10 PM IST
The figures released by the Home Office coincided with the worst economic slump in three centuries and a surge in unemployment, with lockdowns to control the virus shutting vast sections of the economy.
File photo of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP)
world news

Pakistan stays in FATF ‘grey list’, given June deadline to implement action plan

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:23 PM IST
Pakistan has been on the FATF's grey list since June 2018 and the government was given a final warning in February 2020 to complete the 27 action points.
FILE - This June 7, 2019 file photo released by Dubai Police Headquarters shows the aftermath of a bus crash, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. State-linked media in the UAE says a Dubai court has reduced the sentence of the Omani bus driver who smashed into a warning sign off a highway in 2019, killing 17 people on board. The appeals court reduced his seven-year sentence followed by deportation to just one year without deportation. (Dubai Police HQ via AP, File)(AP)
world news

Sentence reduced for driver in fatal Dubai tour bus crash that killed 12 Indians

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:02 PM IST
  • Among the 31 people on the ill-fated bus were also citizens of Bangladesh, Germany and the Philippines.
