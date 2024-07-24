Boeing Co. said it has resumed deliveries of its cash-cow 737 Max aircraft to airlines in China, a much-needed boost for the beleaguered manufacturer and its strained finances. Boeing resumes deliveries of 737 Max aircraft to China after two-month pause(AP)

The green light comes after a roughly two-month pause imposed by aviation regulators in China to review additional information about batteries used in cockpit voice recorders in Boeing’s planes.

Reopening the Chinese market to Boeing’s cash-cow narrowbody will help alleviate some of the pressure on Boeing’s finances. The planemaker has said it expected to burn through $3.9 billion or more in the second quarter, with the China delivery halt a contributing factor.

Boeing as of late June was expected to receive clearance for 737 Max deliveries to China within weeks, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg at the time.

Boeing shares were little changed in after-hours trading on Tuesday. Aviation Week reported the resumption earlier.