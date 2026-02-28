15 killed, 30 injured after Bolivian Air Force plane, carrying new bank notes, crashes in El Alto

At least 15 people were killed and 30 others injured after a Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft crashed on Friday in El Alto, a city near Bolivia’s capital, La Paz, according to local media reports. A Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft crashed on Friday.

The military aircraft had left from the city of Santa Cruz and crashed after landing and skidding off the runway onto a neighboring avenue, according to local authorities. The aircraft was carrying new banknotes from the Bolivia's central bank when it crashed onto a busy avenue amid inclement weather in El Alto. Several vehicles along the avenue, where the a Bolivian Air Force aircraft crashed , were also damaged.