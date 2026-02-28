Edit Profile
    15 killed, 30 injured after Bolivian Air Force plane, carrying new bank notes, crashes in El Alto

    The aircraft was carrying new banknotes from the Bolivia's central bank when it crashed onto a busy avenue amid inclement weather in El Alto.

    Updated on: Feb 28, 2026 6:39 AM IST
    Edited by Aryan Mudgal
    At least 15 people were killed and 30 others injured after a Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft crashed on Friday in El Alto, a city near Bolivia’s capital, La Paz, according to local media reports.

    A Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft crashed on Friday.
    The military aircraft had left from the city of Santa Cruz and crashed after landing and skidding off the runway onto a neighboring avenue, according to local authorities. The aircraft was carrying new banknotes from the Bolivia's central bank when it crashed onto a busy avenue amid inclement weather in El Alto. Several vehicles along the avenue, where the a Bolivian Air Force aircraft crashed , were also damaged.

    The crash led to the El Alto International Airport being temporarily shut , national airline Boliviana de Aviacion said, Reuters reported. The national airline also said that the crashed aircraft did not belong to its fleet.

