IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Brazil Congress elects new leaders in test for Bolsonaro
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro.(Reuters)
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro.(Reuters)
world news

Brazil Congress elects new leaders in test for Bolsonaro

The speakers of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, who are elected for two-year terms by their colleagues, are key gate-keepers in Brazilian politics, with the power to decide which legislation comes up for a vote.
READ FULL STORY
AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:02 AM IST

Brazil's Congress on Monday elected Rodrigo Pacheco as Senate speaker, an ally of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, whose political future could hang in the balance ahead of the lower house's vote.

Pacheco, of the Democrats (DEM) party, won by 57 votes. The 44-year-old achieved the feat of receiving backing from Bolsonaro, as well as the Workers Party (PT), and former leftist presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2010) and Dilma Rousseff (2011-2016).

Bolsonaro got personally involved in the leadership battles in both houses of the legislature, looking to improve his troubled relations with Congress and stave off the 61 impeachment requests he is facing.

The speakers of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, who are elected for two-year terms by their colleagues, are key gate-keepers in Brazilian politics, with the power to decide which legislation comes up for a vote.

The lower-house speaker also has the power to accept or shelve motions to impeach the president -- no small matter for the leader dubbed the "Tropical Trump," who has racked up dozens of such requests halfway into his four-year term.

Bolsonaro, who currently has no political party, has struggled to get legislation passed in Congress, and is increasingly unpopular amid a raging second wave of Covid-19 in Brazil.

He won election in 2018 with support from the business sector vowing to push through a long-delayed program of privatizations and austerity reforms.

But he has made virtually no progress on that agenda. Instead, the economy has taken a beating from the pandemic, which Bolsonaro has insistently downplayed.

Seeking to use the leadership votes to bolster his clout with Congress, Bolsonaro struck an alliance with a coalition known as the "Centrao," or "big center," a loose coalition of parties whose priority has traditionally been gaining access to pork and government posts.

In the Senate, he got a bit of good news soon after the voting began when lawmakers elected Pacheco, his candidate for speaker.

But the real test will be in the lower house, where there has been a hard-fought battle pitting Bolsonaro's candidate, Arthur Lira of the Progressives (PP), against seven other candidates.

Bolsonaro 'held hostage'?

The main challenge to Lira comes from Baleia Rossi of the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB), the candidate backed by current lower-house speaker Rodrigo Maia (DEM).

Maia has a strained relationship with Bolsonaro, and reacted furiously when other lawmakers from his party defied him to back Lira.

He reportedly threatened to use his last day in the speaker's seat to open impeachment proceedings against Bolsonaro, before backtracking.

Bolsonaro faces some 20 impeachment motions over his chaotic handling of the pandemic, plus dozens more over alleged anti-democratic actions, environmental crimes and hate speech.

The voting process in the lower house could stretch into the early hours of Tuesday.

Even if Bolsonaro gets his candidate elected, he could still struggle to get things done in Brasilia before he comes up for reelection next year.

The "Centrao" is a demanding and fickle ally, whose betrayal played a key role in the impeachment and downfall of former president Rousseff in 2016, political analysts warn.

"The 'Centrao' is loyal when conditions are right. And currently, that's far from a given, with an extremely fragile economy and Bolsonaro's popularity falling," said political scientist Thiago Vidal of the consulting firm Prospectiva.

"They're going to hold his government hostage."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Since the first U.S. patient tested positive outside of Seattle a year ago, 26.3 million people in the country have tested positive for the disease, and 443,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.(AFP)
Since the first U.S. patient tested positive outside of Seattle a year ago, 26.3 million people in the country have tested positive for the disease, and 443,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.(AFP)
world news

US hits pandemic milestone with more vaccinated than cases

Bloomberg, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:36 AM IST
The U.S. has been administering shots at a faster daily rate than any country in the world, giving about 1.34 million doses a day, according to data gathered by Bloomberg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A farmworker is inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine as health professions come out to the farming community to deliver vaccinations during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in California.(REUTERS)
A farmworker is inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine as health professions come out to the farming community to deliver vaccinations during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in California.(REUTERS)
world news

Americans scramble for appointments for second Covid-19 vaccine dose

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:19 AM IST
While many people are getting their required second doses, the process is taking a toll on some of the most vulnerable - older adults who in many cases rely on family members or friends to navigate complex sign-up systems and inconvenient locations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police trucks are parked at Kyauktada police station in Yangon.(AP)
Police trucks are parked at Kyauktada police station in Yangon.(AP)
world news

Myanmar coup to dampen US trade, impact footwear companies, experts warn

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Total trade in goods between Myanmar and the United States amounted to nearly $1.3 billion in the first 11 months of 2020, up from $1.2 billion in all of 2019, according to US Census Bureau data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google said it was pleased to have resolved the matter.(AP)
Google said it was pleased to have resolved the matter.(AP)
world news

Google to pay $3.8 million to settle accusations of hiring, pay biases

Reuters, Oakland
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:11 AM IST
The allegations stemmed from a routine compliance audit several years ago required by Google's status as a supplier of technology to the federal government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A cleaning worker mops the floor as medical staff examine a Covid-19 patient in an ICU of the Sotiria Thoracic Diseases Hospital in Athens.(AP)
A cleaning worker mops the floor as medical staff examine a Covid-19 patient in an ICU of the Sotiria Thoracic Diseases Hospital in Athens.(AP)
world news

Covid-19 ICU deaths plunge, but progress may be stalling: study

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:08 AM IST
A large-scale meta-analysis of overall mortality of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) around the world, published in the journal Anaesthesia, found that it had fallen to 36 percent by October.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House to travel to their Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden.(AFP)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House to travel to their Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden.(AFP)
world news

Trump who? White House not preoccupied with former president

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:08 AM IST
"This may be hard to believe," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. "We don't spend a lot of time talking about or thinking about president Trump here -- former president Trump to be very clear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro.(Reuters)
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro.(Reuters)
world news

Brazil Congress elects new leaders in test for Bolsonaro

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:02 AM IST
The speakers of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, who are elected for two-year terms by their colleagues, are key gate-keepers in Brazilian politics, with the power to decide which legislation comes up for a vote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of the UN Security Council’s premises at the United Nations headquarters.(AP)
A file photo of the UN Security Council’s premises at the United Nations headquarters.(AP)
world news

UN Security Council to hold emergency meet over Myanmar coup

AP, Myanmar
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:59 AM IST
Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward is this month’s council president and said Monday that the council will look at “a range of measures” to uphold the Nov. 8 presidential election won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party and secure the release of the Nobel peace laureate and other leaders arrested by the military.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.(HT_PRINT)
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.(HT_PRINT)
world news

Myanmar coup tests Biden democracy push but with few options

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:53 AM IST
The rise of democracy in Myanmar had initially been hailed as a key achievement of former president Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as number two, representing an opening of a long-closed nation that had been in rival China's orbit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.(REUTERS)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.(REUTERS)
world news

Turkey's Erdogan hits out at 'LGBT youth' as police break up fresh protest

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:45 AM IST
Four people were arrested over the weekend for depicting Islam's holiest site with pictures of the LGBT rainbow flag during a rally at Istanbul's Bogazici University.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Brazil, protestors marched in several cities on Sunday to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the crisis.(Reuters)
In Brazil, protestors marched in several cities on Sunday to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the crisis.(Reuters)
world news

WHO team continues Covid-19 origin probe as protests held in more countries

Agencies, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:34 AM IST
A World Health Organization team visited the Huanan food market in Wuhan as part of its fieldwork in a politically sensitive mission to investigate the origins of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were detained in the capital Naypyidaw before dawn, party spokesman Myo Nyunt told AFP. In picture - Supporters rally outside Myanmar's embassy in Bangkok, Thailand.(Reuters)
Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were detained in the capital Naypyidaw before dawn, party spokesman Myo Nyunt told AFP. In picture - Supporters rally outside Myanmar's embassy in Bangkok, Thailand.(Reuters)
world news

Aung San Suu Kyi detained as army grabs power in Myanmar

Agencies, Yangon/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Bloodless military coup sparks global condemnation, with the US leading calls for the restoration of democracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on February 1. (REUTERS)
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on February 1. (REUTERS)
world news

Biden threatens sanctions on Myanmar after coup

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:13 AM IST
The US “will stand up for democracy wherever it is under attack,” vowed the US president, and his press secretary said his statement is directed at all countries in the region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"To see the desecration of this magnificent statue only underscores the need for more people to study Gandhi’s teachings,” Khanna said.(PTI | Representational image)
"To see the desecration of this magnificent statue only underscores the need for more people to study Gandhi’s teachings,” Khanna said.(PTI | Representational image)
world news

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna condemns vandalisation of Gandhi statue

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:02 AM IST
The statue in the Central Park of the City of Davis in Northern California was vandalised, broken and ripped from the base by unknown miscreants early this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rocket, called Zuljanah for the horse of Imam Hussein, did not launch a satellite into orbit.(AP)
The rocket, called Zuljanah for the horse of Imam Hussein, did not launch a satellite into orbit.(AP)
world news

Iran state TV airs launch of new satellite-carrying rocket

AP, Tehran
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The footage of the solid-liquid-fueled rocket showed the launch taking place during daytime in a desert environment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP