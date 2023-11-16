close_game
close_game
News / World News / Brazil police kill black person every 4 hours: Report

Brazil police kill black person every 4 hours: Report

AFP |
Nov 16, 2023 11:38 PM IST

Black and mixed-race Brazilians make up 56 percent of the country's 203 million people.

Police violence in Brazil killed the equivalent of more than one black person every four hours last year, disproportionately hitting the Afro-Brazilian population, a report said Thursday.

The police are often targets of deadly violence themselves.(Rep image)
The police are often targets of deadly violence themselves.(Rep image)

At least 2,770 black and mixed-race Brazilians died as a result of police operations in 2022, representing 87 percent of all such deaths, according to the report by the Network of Security Observatories, an umbrella group of public security organizations.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Black and mixed-race Brazilians make up 56 percent of the country's 203 million people.

"Once again, the number of blacks killed by police represents the vast majority, highlighting the violent and racist structure of police activity," the group's coordinator, Silvia Ramos, said in a statement.

The report, based on freedom of information requests, said much of the violence was concentrated in favelas and other poor communities, where Brazil's police wage frequent battles with heavily armed drug gangs.

The police are often targets of deadly violence themselves. Those victims are also disproportionately black: according to the Brazilian Public Security Forum, blacks make up around 37 percent of the country's police forces but 52 percent of murdered police officers.

Brazil was the last country to abolish slavery in the Americas, in 1888.

The number of blacks killed by police in Brazil was far higher than in the United States, another country where allegations of racism and excessive police violence have been in the spotlight.

In the US, 312 black people were killed by police in 2022, according to the monitoring group Mapping Police Violence.

That represented 26 percent of those killed by police, for a demographic that makes up 13 percent of the US population, according to the group.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out