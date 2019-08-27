e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019

‘Resources fit to reforest Europe’: Brazil rejects G7 aid for Amazon fires

A USD 20 million pledge was made at the G7 summit in France to fight the rainforest blazes.

world Updated: Aug 27, 2019 09:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Brasilia
A man is seen on a burning tract of the Amazon jungle in Canarana, Mato Grosso state, Brazil August 26, 2019.
A man is seen on a burning tract of the Amazon jungle in Canarana, Mato Grosso state, Brazil August 26, 2019.(Reuters Photo)
         

Brazil on Monday rejected aid from G7 countries to fight wildfires in the Amazon, with a top official telling French President Emmanuel Macron to take care of “his home and his colonies.”

“We appreciate (the offer), but maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe,” Onyx Lorenzoni, chief of staff to President Jair Bolsonaro, told the G1 news website, referring to a pledge of USD 20 million made at the G7 summit in France to fight the rainforest blazes.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 09:14 IST

tags
more from world
top news
    trending topics
    INX media caseP. V. SindhuMother TeresaGoogle NestAnupam KherJasprit BumrahUPSC Recruitment 2019Kareena Kapoor KhanG7 Summit 2019Spice World MallBala Teaser
    don't miss