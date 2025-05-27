Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brazilian President Lula diagnosed with vertigo-causing ear condition

AFP |
May 27, 2025 07:50 AM IST

A 2024 fall in a bathroom in his presidential residence left Lula with a concussion, several stitches and a hemorrhage that landed him on the operating table.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was diagnosed Monday with labyrinthitis, an ear condition that can cause vertigo, in the latest health setback for the 79-year-old.

Concerns for Lula's health have raised questions about his fitness to seek re-election in a vote next year.(AFP)
Concerns for Lula's health have raised questions about his fitness to seek re-election in a vote next year.(AFP)

Lula, who was hospitalized last year for a hemorrhage under his skull caused by a bathroom fall, was examined Monday at a hospital in Brasilia before returning to the presidential residence with orders to rest, the government said.

Lula has faced several health issues. He suffered from hypertension, was treated for throat cancer in 2011 with chemo- and radiotherapy, and in 2023 had a hip replaced with a prosthesis.

A 2024 fall in a bathroom in his presidential residence left him with a concussion, several stitches and a hemorrhage that landed him on the operating table.

When he recovered, Lula resumed a busy schedule of meetings and international trips, including to China, Russia, Vietnam, and Japan.

In the latest hitch, Lula "canceled part of his schedule" due to discomfort, a presidency source who asked not to be named, told AFP.

Concerns for Lula's health have raised questions about his fitness to seek re-election in a vote next year.

He had already served two terms from 2003 to 2010.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / Brazilian President Lula diagnosed with vertigo-causing ear condition
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On