Brazil's Bolsonaro taken to hospital with abdominal pain, doctor says
Brazil's Bolsonaro taken to hospital with abdominal pain, doctor says

Bolsonaro has been hospitalized several times since he was stabbed during his presidential campaign in 2018.
&nbsp;Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was urgently hospitalized today.(AFP)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 04:24 PM IST
Reuters | , New Delhi

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to hospital in the early hours of Monday with abdominal pain and was being examined to see if surgery might be necessary, Bolsonaro's doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo told the news website UOL from the Bahamas.

The Brazilian TV network Globo showed images of Bolsonaro walking down the stairs of the presidential plane after landing in Sao Paulo at about 1:30 a.m. He was then taken to the Vila Nova Star hospital, Globo said.

Bolsonaro has been hospitalized several times since he was stabbed during his presidential campaign in 2018. In July 2021, he was taken to Vila Nova Star due to an intestinal blockage after suffering from chronic hiccups. 

Monday, January 03, 2022
