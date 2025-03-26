Brian Vogt, longtime CEO of Denver Botanic Gardens, dies at 66

Brian Vogt, the Chief Executive Officer of the Denver Botanic Gardens, died on Tuesday, the company's board announced. He was 66 years old. On Tuesday, March 25, the Denver Botanic Gardens' Board of Trustees announced the death of Brian Vogt, the Chief Executive Officer of the organisation. He was sixty-six. (Instagram/ @denverbotanic )

Vogt had served as the CEO of the Botanic Gardens since 2007, a period marked by transformative growth and community outreach. A graduate of the University of Colorado, he was deeply involved in numerous state-wide civil and public organizations.

Colleagues and friends remembered him for his commitment to increasing public awareness of plants, the natural world, and expanding access to the gardens.

During his nearly two-decade tenure, Vogt made an indelible impact on the development and aesthetics of the Denver Botanic Gardens. His legacy continues to inspire all those who visit the Gardens, and his favorite phrase, “Onwards,” encapsulated his relentless optimism and passion. His vision lives on in every project the Gardens undertakes, as reported by CBS News.

Under his leadership, the Freyer-Newman Center for Science, Art, and Education was established, featuring classrooms, galleries, labs, a library, and a plant area.

In 2014, the Denver Botanic Gardens surpassed all other public gardens in the US in terms of visitation, even outpacing the prestigious United States Botanic Garden in Washington, D.C. Vogt attributed this success to a captivating glass art exhibit and an increasing number of urban residents cultivating fresh fruit, along with a growing volunteer base and outreach programs that attracted more people to the Gardens.

Vogt's life and background

Vogt’s passion for the humanities and classical studies was a defining feature of his life. An alumnus of the University of Colorado, he studied Latin, philosophy, and political science, and spent a year studying in England. His background in public service included overseeing adolescent volunteer programs in Washington, D.C. He came from a family with a strong public service tradition—his mother, Dorothy, served as county treasurer in the early 1980s, while his father, Roy, was the sheriff of Arapahoe County in the 1960s.

Vogt also held several prominent positions under former Colorado Governor Bill Owens, including three cabinet-level posts, and served as the president of the South Metro Chamber of Commerce and the director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development.

In light of Vogt's passing, the Board of Trustees has named Jennifer Riley-Chetwynd, Director of Marketing and Social Responsibility, as the interim CEO. Plans for a public memorial will be shared in the coming weeks, according to a Denver Botanic Gardens spokesperson.

Vogt's extraordinary leadership and passion for enriching the community through nature will be deeply missed by all who knew him.