YouTuber Donna Jordan’s husband shares heartbreaking news of her passing away in final video: Watch

The YouTube community was left in shock on March 18, 2025, when Donna Jordan's husband uploaded her final video titled Celebration of Life: Donna Jordan – Drop Diamonds. Known for her sewing tutorials and work at her family’s Jordan Fabrics Quilt Shop, Donna’s passing came as a sudden and heartbreaking loss. The video, which was meant to be a celebratory farewell, took an emotional turn when her husband appeared on screen to reveal that Donna had tragically passed away before she could complete it. Donna Jordan's husband, Matt, shared her final video after her sudden passing. (Jordan Fabrics/YouTube)

Donna Jordan’s husband shares news of her passing away

Donna’s last video started out just like any other video, however, before hitting its 12-minute mark, her husband appeared in the video. He explained that his son was unable to finish editing the video as Donna passed away before she could finish what would have been her last sewing tutorial video.

In the video, he said, “Hi everyone, I’m Matt Jordan and this video will end right here. James [their son] was never able to put together an ending for it, because unfortunately on March 14 at about 4 in the morning, Donna passed away.”

Matt revealed that Donna was struggling with an illness which only got worse in the last three months. This required her to take her treatments more often. He also shared about how the two met for the first time when she just used to make quilts.

He shared, “I’m 67 now, so I don’t know how long that is, I can’t count that high. But she’s been making quilts the whole time and we’ve been working on our craft of fabric and quilting for about 50 years. I just want to tell you that Donna loved what she did. She couldn’t believe that she could make money cutting quilts and teaching people how to make them. It was such a blessing to her and I hope a blessing to you all," as reported by Dexerto.

With teary eyes, he added, “We will miss her greatly. For me, she was a great wife, a great business partner, a great mother.”

Jordan Fabrics will continue in Donna’s memory

Matt shared that Jordan Fabrics will continue to bring out new content to honour his wife’s life. He said, “I’m just so happy and blessed to have her be a part of my life and I hope you all enjoyed her in your life also,” images of Donna were displayed at the end of the video.

Donna's final video has garnered nearly 500,000 views, with fans flooding the comments to honour the beloved YouTuber. Over the course of her nine years on the platform, Donna uploaded 417 videos, many of which accumulated millions of views, cementing her legacy in the sewing community.