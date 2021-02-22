Britain denounces abuses 'on industrial scale' in China's Xinjiang
Britain's foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Monday denounced torture, forced labour and sterilisations that he said were taking place against Muslim Uighurs on an "industrial scale" in China's Xinjiang region.
Raab, in a recorded speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council, called for U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet or another independent expert to be given "urgent and unfettered access" to the remote western region.
"The situation in Xinjiang is beyond the pale," he told the Geneva forum where China is among the 47 member states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Covid-19 crisis has a woman’s face’: UN chief
- Antonio Guterres' speech in Geneva focused on racism, the pandemic’s impact on women and human rights, and the ongoing military coup in Myanmar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Europe is fighting Covid-19: List of restrictions in various countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSBC to announce exit from US retail banking, reshuffles top jobs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armenia seeks bigger Russian military presence on its border with Azerbaijan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Queen to send TV message hours before Harry's tell-all interview
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain denounces abuses 'on industrial scale' in China's Xinjiang
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UNHCR appeals for rescue of Rohingya refugees in distress in Andaman Sea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU slaps sanctions on 19 more Venezuelan officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italian ambassador killed in DR Congo attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China says it supports India hosting the BRICS 2021 summit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN chief demands immediate halt to Myanmar 'repression'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boeing 747 cargo plane drops engine parts in Netherlands, investigation launched
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China seeks to work with US, Europe to uphold multilateralism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bone cancer survivor with prosthesis to join billionaire on SpaceX flight
- Hayley Arceneaux will become the youngest American in space — beating NASA record-holder Sally Ride by over two years — when she blasts off this fall with entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and two yet-to-be-chosen contest winners.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel, Egypt may build gas pipe as they eye European market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox