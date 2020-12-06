e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Britain’s Queen Elizabeth may go public after having Covid-19 vaccine, Times reports

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth may go public after having Covid-19 vaccine, Times reports

The 94-year-old monarch and her 99-year-old spouse are likely to be among the first to be offered a jab, with the government prioritising elderly people as it begins the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine that was approved on December 2.

world Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 14:49 IST
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
London
Under the UK government’s priority list for the vaccine roll-out, the first doses are intended to be given to elderly care home residents and their carers, followed by people over 80 and health service staff.
Under the UK government’s priority list for the vaccine roll-out, the first doses are intended to be given to elderly care home residents and their carers, followed by people over 80 and health service staff.(Reuters File Photo)
         

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip may “let it be known” once they have received a vaccine against Covid-19, The Times newspaper reported, citing unnamed royal aides.

The 94-year-old monarch and her 99-year-old spouse are likely to be among the first to be offered a jab, with the government prioritising elderly people as it begins the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine that was approved on Dec. 2.

The queen is highly admired in British society, and her public backing for the vaccine would be a powerful message to counter anti-vaccination misinformation circulating online.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 60,000 people in the United Kingdom and infected more than 1.7 million.

The royal family has not been untouched, with both heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles and his eldest son Prince William testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the year.

Under the government’s priority list for the vaccine roll-out, the first doses are intended to be given to elderly care home residents and their carers, followed by people over 80 and health service staff.

The Times said that in 1957, the queen made public that Charles and his sister Princess Anne, then 8 and 6, had been inoculated against polio, helping to ease concerns about potential side-effects of what was then a new vaccine.

tags
top news
Congress backs protesting farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh on December 8
Congress backs protesting farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh on December 8
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
Boxer Vijender Singh joins protesting farmers, says will return Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna
Boxer Vijender Singh joins protesting farmers, says will return Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna
‘If you have real power...’: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar govt to arrest him
‘If you have real power...’: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar govt to arrest him
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Live Score, 2nd T20: Chahal gets dangerous Smith as India hit back
Live Score, 2nd T20: Chahal gets dangerous Smith as India hit back
Latest updates on Covid-19 vaccines around the world
Latest updates on Covid-19 vaccines around the world
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In