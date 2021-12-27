e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / British coronavirus variant found in two people in Norway: Report

British coronavirus variant found in two people in Norway: Report

The travellers, who were not identified, came to Norway earlier in December and health workers will follow up with their close contacts, it said.

world Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 22:27 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Oslo
General view during a news conference on new measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Oslo City Hall, Oslo, Norway.
General view during a news conference on new measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Oslo City Hall, Oslo, Norway. (via REUTERS)
         

The new variant of the coronavirus circulating in Britain has been detected in two people who came to Norway from the country, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said on Sunday.

The travellers, who were not identified, came to Norway earlier in December and health workers will follow up with their close contacts, it said.

Norway imposed travel restrictions earlier this month on passengers from Britain amid concerns over the new variant, which is thought to be more contagious.

tags
top news
136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
‘Agri reforms were introduced during Narasimha Rao regime, are irreversible’: Venkaiah Naidu
‘Agri reforms were introduced during Narasimha Rao regime, are irreversible’: Venkaiah Naidu
Video shows you taking money, not me: Abhishek Banerjee challenges Adhikari
Video shows you taking money, not me: Abhishek Banerjee challenges Adhikari
‘Urging Centre with folded hands...’: Kejriwal’s message from Singhu
‘Urging Centre with folded hands...’: Kejriwal’s message from Singhu
Explained: What happens if the US government runs out of money on Monday?
Explained: What happens if the US government runs out of money on Monday?
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal guv Dhankhar
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal guv Dhankhar
Farmer protest: ‘No maa ka laal’ claim by Defence minister Rajnath Singh
Farmer protest: ‘No maa ka laal’ claim by Defence minister Rajnath Singh
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In