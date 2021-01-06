e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / British judge rejects bail for WikiLeaks’ imprisoned Julian Assange

British judge rejects bail for WikiLeaks’ imprisoned Julian Assange

Assange, 49, has been held in the Belmarsh prison in south-east London for the past 18 months after he was evicted from the Ecuadorian embassy, where he sought asylum for seven years.

world Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 18:18 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Hindustan Times, London
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange makes a speech from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in central London on February 5, 2016.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange makes a speech from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in central London on February 5, 2016.(Reuters file)
         

A British court on Wednesday refused a bail application moved by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, two days after an extradition request by the US government was blocked on grounds of his mental health and risk of suicide.

Assange, 49, has been held in the Belmarsh prison in south-east London for the past 18 months after he was evicted from the Ecuadorian embassy, where he sought asylum for seven years.

His earlier bail applications were also refused.

His legal team moved another application after the extradition was blocked on Monday. US authorities have indicated that they would appeal against the extradition ruling. He is wanted in the US to face charges of espionage, hacking and leaking classified documents.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser of the Westminster Magistrates Court ruled that “there are substantial grounds for believing that if Mr Assange is released today, he would fail to surrender to court and face the appeal proceedings,” as his supporters gathered in rain outside the court.

Assange’s lawyers emphasised that he has new family ties in the UK with two children he had fathered with his partner, Stella Moris, and that he would be bailed to the couple’s home address. But the judge did not accept the arguments.

Assange has been detained at London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison since April 2019, when he was arrested for skipping bail during a separate legal battle seven years earlier.

Clair Dobbin, a British lawyer acting for the US, said Assange had shown he would go “to almost any length” to avoid extradition, and it was likely he would flee if granted bail.

tags
top news
Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
Five states have reported bird flu outbreak: Here’s all you need to know
Five states have reported bird flu outbreak: Here’s all you need to know
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
Gold in desi cow milk, earthquakes due to slaughter in syllabus for national cow exam
Gold in desi cow milk, earthquakes due to slaughter in syllabus for national cow exam
Covid-19: Timeline of events that led to China blocking WHO’s team
Covid-19: Timeline of events that led to China blocking WHO’s team
Ducati to launch 12 motorcycles in India this year. Here’s full list
Ducati to launch 12 motorcycles in India this year. Here’s full list
About 75 mn elderly in India suffer from some chronic disease: Govt survey
About 75 mn elderly in India suffer from some chronic disease: Govt survey
‘Budhiya’: BJP leader’s jibe at Congress rival goes viral, sparks row | Watch
‘Budhiya’: BJP leader’s jibe at Congress rival goes viral, sparks row | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In