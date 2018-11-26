British parliament to vote on Brexit deal on Dec 11: PM May

British parliament to vote on Brexit deal on Dec 11: PM Mayworld Updated: Nov 26, 2018 23:36 IST
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement on Brexit to the House of Commons in London, Monday Nov. 26, 2018. (AP)
British MPs will hold a crucial vote on December 11 to approve or reject the Brexit deal agreed with EU leaders, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.
“I am looking ahead to December 11... when this House will be faced with the decision as to whether or not it wishes to deliver on the vote of the British people,” she told parliament.
