In a shocking revelation, British politician Chris Mullin has labeled Meghan Markle a 'cuckoo' and a threat to her marriage with Prince Harry. The outspoken claims have ignited a firestorm of speculation about the couple's future. British politician Chris Mullin has labeled Meghan Markle a 'cuckoo' and a threat to her marriage with Prince Harry.

Mullin, known for his candid opinions, accused Markle of exhibiting cuckoo-like behavior during her time within the royal family. He further warned that her "woke Californian hang-ups" could inadvertently spell doom for her relationship with Prince Harry.

Adding fuel to the fire, Meghan's own sister, Samantha Markle, echoed similar concerns, going so far as to suggest that the couple seek "extensive counseling" to salvage their crumbling marriage, which she believes is on the brink of collapse.

The remarks have caused a stir among royal observers, raising questions about the stability of Meghan and Harry's union. Reports suggest that Prince Harry himself has been displaying signs of doubt, casting a shadow over their once fairy-tale romance.

As the world eagerly watches, experts weigh in on the couple's future prospects. Will Meghan's alleged disruptive influence prove to be the final straw, forcing Prince Harry to retreat from their marriage?

While Meghan Markle has been a subject of both adoration and controversy since entering the royal fold, the latest accusations against her raise new concerns about the couple's ability to weather the storm. The challenges they face are unprecedented, as they navigate their way through the intricate world of royalty, public scrutiny, and personal ambition.

Only time will tell if Meghan Markle can shed the 'cuckoo' image and save her marriage, or if the mounting pressures will drive the couple apart. One thing is certain: the world will be watching with bated breath as the drama unfolds.

(Source: Royal Observer)