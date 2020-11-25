e-paper
British royal Meghan Markle speaks about miscarriage in New York Times article

British royal Meghan Markle speaks about miscarriage in New York Times article

Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, has revealed in an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday that she had a miscarriage, an extraordinarily personal disclosure coming from a high-profile British royal.

world Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 14:34 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
London
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex(R) and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex(L)
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex(R) and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex(L)(AFP file photo)
         



The wife of Prince Harry wrote about the experience in detail, saying that it took place one July morning when she was caring for Archie, the couple’s son.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Meghan wrote.

NDA likely to name BJP nominee for Rajya Sabha bypoll, LJP gets cold shoulder
China says India’s latest app ban order violates WTO rules
Cyclone Nivar updates: Army ready to assist TN, Puducherry administration
India again rubbishes Pak’s ‘terror dossier’, reminds world of Abbottabad
Congress’ indispensable man, an emissary and an archetypal party person
Fire at Ghazipur landfill rages for over 12 hours, adds to Delhi’s pollution woes
Pak great Waqar Younis praises two India batsmen ahead of Australia series
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
