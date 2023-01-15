Built with China's support, Nepal's Pokhara airport was inaugurated 14 days ago

Pokhara international airport where a 72-seater passenger aircraft, operated by Yeti Airlines, crashed on Sunday was inaugurated just two weeks back. Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ inaugurated the regional international airport built with the Chinese assistance on January 1 saying Pokhara's relationship with the international region was established.

Nepal Plane Crash: Follow LIVE updates here

Last year, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi handed over the Pokhara Regional International Airport to then Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba during a courtesy call held at Baluwatar.

A controversy also erupted before its inauguration as the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu unilaterally declared that the Pokhara International Airport is a “flagship project of China-Nepal BRI cooperation”.

A controversy has erupted in Nepal over Chinas Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) after the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu unilaterally declared that the Pokhara International Airport is a “flagship project of China-Nepal BRI cooperation”.

A day ahead of the inauguration, the Embassy said: “This is the flagship project of China-Nepal BRI cooperation. Warmly congratulations to Nepali Gov and Nepali people!”

According to Nepali media reports, Dahal expressed concerns over why and how this issue surfaced now and did not mention the construction of the project under the BRI during his inaugural speech.

At least 40 people have been so far confirmed dead in the plane crash, reported Reuters quoting a Nepal aviation authority official.

There were 72 people on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals, said airline spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula.

Dahal has called an emergency cabinet meeting after the plane crash, a government statement said.

Air accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest, as the weather can change suddenly and make for hazardous conditions. However, a spokesperson for Nepal civil aviation authority said the"weather was clear."

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail