Cables cut in Red Sea, Pakistan among countries facing internet disruptions: Report

Undersea cable cuts in the Red Sea disrupted internet access on Sunday in parts of Asia and the Middle East, with Pakistan being one of the countries facing the disruption. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the cable cuts in the Red Sea(Representational)

However, it wasn't immediately clear what caused the incident, the Associated Press reported.

There has been concern about the cables being targeted in a Red Sea campaign by Yemen's Houthi rebels, which the rebels describe as an effort to pressure Israel to end its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. But the Houthis have denied attacking the lines in the past.

Tech giant Microsoft has said that the Middle East “may experience increased latency due to undersea fibre cuts in the Red Sea.” The company added that internet traffic not moving through the Middle East “is not impacted” but did not elaborate further.

According to NetBlocks, a watchdog organisation that monitors internet access worldwide, “a series of subsea cable outages in the Red Sea has degraded internet connectivity in multiple countries,” including Pakistan. The watchdog blamed “failures affecting the SMW4 and IMEWE cable systems near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia” for the disruption. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is yet to comment on the disruption.

Internet users in the United Arab Emirates complained of slower internet speeds on the country's state-owned Du and Etisalat networks. The government has remained mum on the matter.