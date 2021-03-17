California's Group 11 completes first closing of fifth fintech fund
California-based venture capital firm Group 11 has completed the first closing of its fifth fintech fund, raising more than $120 million from investors.
The group has invested in startups including Next Insurance and Papaya Global, while founding partner Dovi Frances said two more so-called unicorns are on the way in the portfolio within the next 90 days, without naming them.
Also read: Warburg Pincus marks down value of Chinese fintech giant after IPO derailed
“The opportunities in the financial technology sector have not waned,” Frances said in an interview. “Covid-19 has accelerated lots of things.”
Group 11 was founded in 2012 and its latest fund will invest primarily in Silicon Valley-based fintech software companies often connected to Israel through founding teams and research and development centers, it said in a statement.
The venture capital group has more than $400 million under management, and said it latest fund received backing from Israeli institutional investors including Migdal Insurance and Harel Group. Group 11’s fourth fund, from 2019, has garnered a nearly 90% internal rate of return so far, according to data provided by Frances.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California's Group 11 completes first closing of fifth fintech fund
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Human placenta continues to be sold illegally in China: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Poland logs highest daily cases of 2021, nationwide lockdown in view
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson’s Britain trade deal hit by China human rights row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Peace with Pakistan will give India direct access to Central Asia: Imran Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan's economy slows; weakening of US, China shipments raises concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't come': Biden tells migrants after criticism over surge at Mexican border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman, with history of stowaways, arrested for sneaking into Chicago airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most Germans believe it was right to pause AstraZeneca shots, survey finds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence': Pope Francis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal expecting hundreds of mountain climbers despite Covid crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protesters don't relent in face of deadly crackdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden White House kicks off Covid stimulus tour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US pinpricks China over strings attached ‘vaccine diplomacy’, packs in a warning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka to continue with Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine: Govt spokesman
- Some nations, mostly European, suspended the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which also has a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India, after some reports of blood clotting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox