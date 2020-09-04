e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Canada: 5 found dead after shooting in Ontario home, say police

Canada: 5 found dead after shooting in Ontario home, say police

A spokesman said multiple calls came in around 1:20 a.m. reporting the sound of gunshots from a home in Oshawa, Ontario.

world Updated: Sep 04, 2020 19:17 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Oshawa, Ontario
Investigators said they believe the shooter is among the dead. Police were not looking for any more suspects and there were no community safety concerns.
Investigators said they believe the shooter is among the dead. Police were not looking for any more suspects and there were no community safety concerns.(File Photo. Representative image)
         

Police said five people were found dead and another with serious injuries following an early morning shooting Friday in a home east of Toronto.

A spokesman said multiple calls came in around 1:20 a.m. reporting the sound of gunshots from a home in Oshawa, Ontario.

Constable George Tudos said four of the deceased are believed to be men and one of them is believed to be a woman, but added that police are waiting for the coroner to confirm ages.

Tudos said officers also found another woman in the house with a gunshot wound and she was sent to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they believe the shooter is among the dead. Police were not looking for any more suspects and there were no community safety concerns.

Police initially believed there were four people dead and one injured, but later updated that another person had died.

Tudus told reporters that police were waiting for the homicide team to arrive to get a better understanding of what happened.

Carol Gibson, who lives down the street from the crime scene, said she was startled awake by the incident.

“The first shot woke me up, and then I heard about four or five more after that,″ Gibson said. “Then a woman screamed and there were two shots after that.”

Gibson said she had known the family in the house for around 20 years.

“They were a family that cared for each other quite a bit,” said Gibson. “If they weren’t playing baseball, hockey or shooting hoops on the driveway, they were out raking leaves and they did it as a family. A very caring family.″

Rob Mitchell, another neighbour, described them as kind and outgoing.

“They are very very involved with their kids and what they are doing in the community. It definitely doesn’t make any sense at all,” Mitchell told CBC news.

tags
top news
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
‘No compromise on territorial integrity’: Shringla on India-China border row
‘No compromise on territorial integrity’: Shringla on India-China border row
Eyes on economy, Finance Ministry bans creation of new posts in central ministries
Eyes on economy, Finance Ministry bans creation of new posts in central ministries
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Judge prods CBI to complete Moin Qureshi probe, seeks details on 9 points
Judge prods CBI to complete Moin Qureshi probe, seeks details on 9 points
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In