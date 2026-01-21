Canada AI minister to attend New Delhi AI Impact Summit, Replacing PM Carney

Canada’s Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon has confirmed that he will be attending the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi next month. Canada’s Minister of AI and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon addressing the India-Canada A Dialogue 2026 in Toronto. (Evan Solomon-X)

Solomon was the keynote speaker at the India-Canada AI Dialogue 2026 which was held in Toronto on Monday.

While Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was invited for the Summit, Solomon will travel in his stead. The Canadian PM will visit India in the first quarter of this year for a standalone bilateral trip. Canada’s Minister of Energy Tim Hodgson will precede Solomon to India, as he will attend the India Energy Week in Goa, which begins on January 27.

“At the India–Canada AI Dialogue, we’re saying yes to trusted innovation, Canadian companies going global, and a stronger Canada–India partnership shaping the future of AI,” Solomon posted on Tuesday.

The dialogue was organised by India’s Consulate General in Toronto in partnership with the University of Waterloo, Canada India Tech Council, and Zoho Inc, ahead of the AI Impact Summit which will e on February 19 and 20.

“What makes the India-Canada AI Dialogue so important is that it puts impact, accountability, and human outcomes at the center of the discussion. India and Canada bring different strengths, but a shared responsibility: to make sure this technology serves people, strengthens societies, and delivers real economic value,” Solomon said, as per a release issued by the Consulate.

“As we build momentum toward the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, this engagement highlights how trusted partners like Canada can collaborate with India to drive innovation that is inclusive, ethical, and globally relevant,” India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Dinesh Patnaik stressed.

The release noted that the high-level Dialogue underscored India’s significant role in inclusive, responsible, and impact-driven AI, and the importance of India-Canada cooperation for shared economic and societal benefits.