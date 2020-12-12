e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Canada Could Issue Order to Avoid Tariffs on UK Products

Canada Could Issue Order to Avoid Tariffs on UK Products

Britain and Canada announced a transitional trade agreement in November to cover more than C$29 billion ($22.7 billion) worth of bilateral trade. The accord would adopt the same terms as the EU-Canada free trade agreement, however Canadian lawmakers rose for holiday recess on Friday before the proposed deal could be passed.

world Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 08:55 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
Ontario
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference at the arboretum in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference at the arboretum in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.(Reuters)
         

Justin Trudeau’s government expects to take stopgap regulatory measures to prevent the imposition of tariffs on UK products as it waits for Canada’s parliament to ratify a new trade pact with the European country, according to a senior government official.

Britain and Canada announced a transitional trade agreement in November to cover more than C$29 billion ($22.7 billion) worth of bilateral trade. The accord would adopt the same terms as the EU-Canada free trade agreement, however Canadian lawmakers rose for holiday recess on Friday before the proposed deal could be passed.

The most likely option available to Canada’s government is a so-called remission order, said the Canadian official, who isn’t authorized to speak publicly about the plans and asked to remain anonymous. That would allow Canada to exempt from tariffs any goods or services that are set to trade duty free under the new agreement.

The UK government said Thursday it was concerned that if its post-Brexit agreement with Canada couldn’t be finalized before the year end, exports from both countries would be forced to trade under rules set out by the World Trade Organization. Without the new accord, the UK and Canada would face tariffs on trade from Jan. 1, when the Brexit transition period ends.

Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng introduced the bill in the legislature on Wednesday, leaving just two days for parliamentarians to debate the matter.

“We have been actively working to ensure that there is a smooth transition, and that Canadian businesses don’t experience any disruptions,” Youmy Han, spokesperson for Ng, said by email.

The House of Commons resumes sitting on Jan. 25.

tags
top news
US allows emergency Covid-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
US allows emergency Covid-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
Car plows into Manhattan protest, injuring several; driver detained
Car plows into Manhattan protest, injuring several; driver detained
Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
India showed remarkable restraint after terror attacks: Mark Warner
India showed remarkable restraint after terror attacks: Mark Warner
Delhi wakes up to light drizzle, AQI likely to improve
Delhi wakes up to light drizzle, AQI likely to improve
Prateek Kuhad performs Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, & more #HTLS2020
Prateek Kuhad performs Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, & more #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In