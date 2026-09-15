Canada deports over 100 people including Indians for extortion-related crimes

Toronto: Canadian authorities have removed over 100 individuals from the country on grounds related to serious criminality including extortion, with a large number of them believed to be Indian nationals. Palwinder Singh (top left), Jasmer Singh (top right), Amitoz Bajwa (bottom left) and Sahibjot Singh (bottom right) were removed from Canada due to their link to extortion-related activities. (Credit: CBSA)

In a statement issued on Monday, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said it “continues to take action against individuals with suspected links to extortion activities, working with law enforcement partners across Canada to identify, investigate, and remove those who are inadmissible” under the country’s immigration laws.

It stated that as of September 3 this year, 188 removal orders were issued and 111 individuals removed from Canada.

The largest number of removals, 58, have come in the Pacific region, which includes Surrey, the British Columbia township which emerged as an extortion flashpoint. A total of 91 removal orders have been issued.

In the Prairie region, which includes the cities of Edmonton and Calgary in Alberta, 47 removal orders have been issued, and 30 individuals removed from Canada.

In the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) region, 50 removal orders have been issued, and 23 individuals removed from the country.

CBSA also cited four recent cases of removals, all believed to be Indian nationals. Palwinder Singh, a foreign national linked to an extortion-related shooting in the fall of 2025, was removed from Canada after the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada found him inadmissible for being a member of a criminal organisation linked to extortion-related violence. Jasmer Singh was convicted in Canada of forcible confinement and was found inadmissible for serious criminality and issued a deportation order and removed from the country.

Amitoz Bajwa was removed from Canada for being a member of an organisation engaged in a pattern of criminal activity. He was also linked to firearms-related activity and an extortion-related shooting. Sahibjot Singh was linked to an organisation engaged in a pattern of criminal activity, and subsequently removed from Canada.

CBSA said it “places the highest priority on enforcement and removal of cases involving criminality, organised crime and individuals who pose a risk to public safety”.

“Extortion and organised crime threaten the safety of our communities. The Government of Canada is committed to disrupting these activities through strong collaboration with law enforcement partners and decisive enforcement action. By identifying and removing inadmissible individuals involved in criminal activity, we are strengthening public safety,” Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree said.

Removals due to serious criminality remain a small section of the overall process. In total, 12,491 individuals were removed from Canada till July 31 this year, including 3,717 Indians, who form the largest country cohort.

Indians also lead when in comes to the inventory for removals in progress, accounting for 8,817 out of 44,781.