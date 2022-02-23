Canada imposes sanctions on Russia: Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced economic sanctions on Russia, saying Moscow’s recognition of two districts in Ukraine as “independent republics” was “a further invasion of a sovereign state, and it is completely unacceptable”.

The sanctions were announced by Trudeau at a press conference, with foreign minister Melanie Joly and minister of national defence Anita Anand present. The press briefing was also attended by deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland, who is of Ukranian heritage and has been a target of Russian disinformation campaigns in the past.

“Russia’s brazen provocations are a threat to security and peace in the world,” Trudeau said, while announcing the sanctions which prohibit Canadians from conducting any business with the two districts of Donetsk and Luhansk, and two Russian financial institutions.

In addition, Canadians are barred from purchasing Russian sovereign debt. Members of the Russian parliament, the Duma, who voted for recognition of the two “republics” will also be sanctioned. “These sanctions are a major step and target those responsible for violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Trudeau said.

Canada is also deploying as many as 460 troops in the troubled region as part of the ongoing Operation Reassurance, along with a battery of M777 artillery guns, an electronic warfare troop, and a frigate. A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that 3,400 Canadian Armed Forces or CAF personnel across all branches of the service are authorised to deploy to the Nato Response Force should they be required.

Trudeau described Russia’s actions as “a further invasion of a sovereign state” and said that was “absolutely unacceptable”.

“Russia’s recent actions are a blatant attack on Ukrainian sovereignty, as well as a serious threat to the security and stability of the region and the international rules-based order. The sanctions and the additional military support we are announcing today is the first step Canada will take to stop Russia’s unwarranted aggression,” the PMO statement said.

Joly later tweeted that Ottawa knew “Russia has been building its war chest. But these reserves will not last forever. I have approved our initial sanctions package, targeting those responsible for the recent illegal decisions as well as Russian banks”.

Anand also tweeted that the CAF had made a second delivery of “lethal military aid” to support its “Ukranian partners.”

She added that Canada will “continue to stand by Ukraine as the country defends its sovereignty and independence.”

The PMO statement said, “There is still time for Russia to choose de-escalation and diplomacy, but the window to do so is closing.”

