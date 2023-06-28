Canada launches open work-permit stream for 10,000 American H-1B Visa holders

Canada's Immigration Minister, Sean Fraser, has announced that the government will establish an open work-permit stream for 10,000 American H-1B visa holders. A haze falls over Lake Michigan and the St. Joseph Lighthouses Tuesday, June 27, 2023, along Tiscornia Beach in St. Joseph, Mich., as wildfires continue to burn in Canada. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)(AP)

This recent initiative aims to attract skilled workers from the United States and provide them with employment opportunities in Canada. In addition, the program will also allow for study or work permits for family members of H-1B visa holders.

According to an official release, “Thousands of workers in high-tech fields are employed with companies that have large operations in both Canada and the US, and those working in the US often hold an H-1B speciality occupation visa. As of July 16, 2023, H-1B special occupation visa holders in the US, and their accompanying immediate family members, will be eligible to apply come to canada.”

The approved applicants under this new decision will receive an open work permit valid for up to three years.

This permit will enable them to work throughout Canada.

The release read, “They will be able to work for almost any employer anywhere in Canada. Their spouses and dependants will also be eligible to apply for a temporary resident visa, with a work or study permit, as needed.”

Minister Fraser stated that by the end of this year, the Canadian federal government will be developing an immigration stream specifically designed for highly skilled individuals worldwide, allowing them to work for tech companies in Canada, regardless of whether they have a job offer or not.

The exact qualifications and admission numbers for this stream were not explicitly outlined.

The H-1B visa program in the US grants temporary work permits to foreign nationals in specialized occupations, particularly in the technology and skilled sector.

As tech companies experienced a surge in hiring during the pandemic but subsequently faced layoffs, many H-1B visa holders found themselves in need of new job opportunities.

Canada's initiative to welcome American H-1B visa holders through the open work-permit stream reflects the country's commitment to attracting skilled professionals and fostering economic growth. This program not only benefits the visa holders by offering them new avenues for employment but also provides opportunities for their families to study or work in Canada.