Canada's move for Open Work Permit holders' families: What it means for Indians

In a move that may benefit thousands of Indian professionals and other foreigners, Canada will expand its work permit eligibility to the family members of Open Work Permit (OWP) holders from next year. This comes amid acute labour shortages in the country.

Read more: Canada's start-up visa: All your questions answered

The Open Work Permit allows foreign nationals to work in Canada for any employer and any job. Minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship Sean Fraser announced that his department is extending work permits to family members of temporary foreign workers.

"Canada is expanding work permits for family members! Starting in 2023, spouses and children of a principal applicant will be eligible to work in Canada," Sean Fraser tweeted.

"Expanding the eligibility for work permits to family members accompanying the principal applicant to Canada will help address labour shortages by assisting employers in finding the workers they need," he said.

Read more: Canada visit visa explained: Documents required, process and cost

Employers across the country continue to identify a lack of workers as their biggest obstacle, Sean Fraser said adding that the new measure will help employers find the workers they need to fill their labour gaps by expanding work permits to family members at all skill levels, resulting in family members of over 200,000 foreign workers being able to work in Canada.

Read more: Canada immigration? How does express entry system work, explained

"As a result of this new approach, it is estimated that family members of more than 200,000 foreign workers could begin working in Canada, offering a greater opportunity for both foreign workers seeking to work in Canada and for employers addressing their labour needs," he said.

Earlier, spouses were only eligible for a work permit if the principal applicant was working in a high-skill occupation. The measure will be implemented in 3 phases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail