Canada polls: Justin Trudeau’s party leads in Atlantic provinces; full results likely to be declared today

Results for the snap elections called by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau started to trickle in from Monday evening, with Trudeau’s Liberal party leading in 23 of 32 parliamentary districts in the Atlantic provinces of Canada. Polls are yet to conclude in Quebec and Ontario which together sends 199 representatives to the Parliament, more than half of the national total.

Even though Trudeau’s party is leading in Atlantic provinces it secured less seats from the last election, when it had won 27 of the 32 seats. Trudeau’s biggest opponent Erin O’ Toole's rival Conservative party is lagging behind but has added four more seats in the province to its election tally. The Conservatives are currently leading in nine seats.

Trudeau called a snap election early in hopes of securing a parliamentary majority, after leading a minority government since 2019. A minority government is entirely reliant on the support of opposition parties to pass legislation. A party needs at least 170 seats in the 338-seat House of Commons in Canada to qualify as a majority government. The Liberals have been surviving on 155 seats since 2019. Counting for all 338 seats are expected to take longer than usual as many voters opted for mail-in-ballots due to Covid-19.

Banking on his government’s effective handling of the coronavirus pandemic and effective vaccine roll-out, Trudeau called for the snap elections last month. However, if he fails to win a majority his party will be forced to rely on opposition parties, such as the left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP) or the Greens, once again, to pass legislation.

Trudeau, whose father Pierre Trudeau governed Canada as the Prime Minister, has tried to persuade voters that the country should be governed by a party that believes in science as the coronavirus pandemic rages through the globe. This is in stark contrast with the pitch of Trudeau's rival O’Toole whose party has said vaccination will be a “personal health choice” and has been critical of lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

