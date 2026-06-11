Canada Proposes Social-Media Ban for Children Under 16

TORONTO—The Canadian government on Wednesday proposed banning children under 16 years old from social-media platforms such as Snapchat and Instagram—at least temporarily. High-school students in London, Ontario.

The Safe Social Media Act, which still requires parliamentary approval, allows most social-media platforms to obtain exemptions if they meet safety requirements that would be determined by a new regulator created by the bill. Adult pornography platforms can’t seek exemptions, and the age limits won’t apply to AI chatbots or game platforms such as Roblox.

“More and more kids are suffering from anxiety, depression, self-harm and exploitation,” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a social-media post on Wednesday. “To keep our kids safe, we have to ensure that our laws keep up with technology.”

Marc Miller, Canada’s culture minister, told reporters at a news conference in Ottawa that the law would likely apply to companies including Meta and Snapchat, though they aren’t named. Firms that fail to comply face penalties of up to 3% of their global revenue or 10 million Canadian dollars ($7 million)—whichever is greater.

The law didn’t specify how social-media companies would have to verify users’ ages, leaving that up to the regulator.

The proposed ban could further strain relations with the U.S., which has identified several Canadian regulations or attempts to legislate in the digital sphere as trade irritants.

Asked if he was worried about U.S. retaliation, Miller said, “I worry more about kids.”

Snapchat didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, Meta called social-media bans “counterproductive” and said it was examining the details of the bill. The company said it was encouraged that the government recognized that sufficient online safeguards “provide real value to young people.”

Canada is joining more countries that are imposing or considering age restrictions on social-media use. Australia in December became the first country to impose a social-media ban for under-16s. The country’s online safety regulator, eSafety, said in a March report that while social-media platforms had taken “some steps” to comply, a “substantial number of children” retained accounts.