Canada’s Justin Trudeau govt survives confidence vote

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 11:40 IST

The Justin Trudeau government in Canada has survived a confidence vote in parliament after garnering support from the New Democratic Party, while every other opposition group voted against it.

In the House of Commons, 177 voted in favour of the Throne Speech, the policy programme of the government presented by the Governor General when the session commenced. That was 25 more than the 152 MPs who voted against the Liberal Party government.

This will also mean that the possibility of a snap election in autumn has receded.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the NDP, instructed members of his caucus to support the government after it made a pair of concessions in the benefits package that will come into effect to counter the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

Among these are a national sickness benefit that will be available to those who are not covered by their employers, and an increase in the weekly payment from the proposed $400 to $500 to those rendered unemployed or underemployed due to the coronavirus crisis under the Canada Recovery Benefit.

After the count was announced, leader of the government in the House Pablo Rodriguez tweeted, “The House just voted in favour of the Speech from the Throne. We are moving forward with our plan to protect the health and safety of Canadians while creating good jobs.”

The two largest opposition parties in the House, the Conservatives and the Bloc Quebecois, voted against the government. They were joined by the Green Party, which had usually sided with the Liberals in recent times. Newly elected Green leader Annamie Paul, who recently became the first Black permanent leader of a federal party, described the government’s schemes as “platitudes”.