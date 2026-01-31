Canada says there’s no special FIFA visa to let people work or settle there

The Canadian government has stressed that there is no special FIFA visa that will allow the holder to work or settle in the country. That statement came after a slew of misleading videos and posts emerged on social media promising such pathways to visitors obtaining a travel document for the football World Cup this summer. Some of the videos have targeted Indians looking to travel to Canada either for employment or even to live in the country. (AFP)

In a message, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada or IRCC said, “Certain videos circulating on social media are sharing misleading information about traveling to Canada during the FIFA World Cup 26™. Let’s be clear: there is no ‘FIFA visa’ or special visitor visa for the World Cup that allows you to work or settle in Canada.”

It added that visitors to Canada for the tournament “are expected to respect the conditions of their stay and leave once their authorized period ends.”

Some of the videos have targeted Indians looking to travel to Canada either for employment or even to live in the country. In fact, IRCC, earlier this month, warned against the use of third parties of obtaining the tourist visas and asked potential travelers to apply through its own website.

It added they would need either a visitor visa or an electronic travel authorisation or ETA. It warned, “Beware of immigration agents who promise entry to Canada for the FIFA World Cup 26. No one can guarantee you a visa or an eTA,” and added, “Make sure all your documents are accurate, or you could risk a 5-year ban.”

However, unscrupulous immigration agents are attempting to leverage the opportunity provided by the World Cup this June as Canada stages 13 games in Toronto and Vancouver as co-hosts along with the United States and Mexico. The matches will take place in Canada from June 11 to 19 and will feature a dozen teams including Germany, Croatia and Belgium.

In a post on Instagram, a travel agent based in Chandigarh stated in Punjabi, “This is a golden opportunity for those who have sought to settle in Canada for a long time.”

“Canada announced new public policy that those who go to watch the FIFA World Cup, will also be able to work on the visitor visa,” the agent added in a video viewed by the Hindustan Times, along with several others.

Other posts point out that no sponsors are required for attending World Cup matches, which provide a clear purpose of travel.