Canada teen wins $48 million lottery on 1st try, plans to do this with money

An 18-year-old girl in Canada has become the youngest person in the country's lottery history to win a jackpot of a huge amount of $48 million, that too just on her first try ever. Juliette Lamour, hailing from Canada’s Sault Ste. Marie, has achieved this feat by landing herself a ‘gold ball’ jackpot worth $48 million, Global News reported.

“While there have been other 18-year-old lottery winners across Canada in recent years, no one has won as much as Juliette,” Canada-based lottery company Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said on her win.

Lamour, who won the draw in January, said she bought the ticket for fun and did so on her grandfather’s suggestion. “I just turned 18 and my grandfather suggested I buy a lottery ticket for fun,” Lamour said. “When I went to the store, I wasn’t sure what to ask for because I had never bought a ticket before, so I called my dad who told me to buy a Lotto 6-49 Quick Pick”.

“I still can’t believe I hit the ‘gold ball’ jackpot on my very first lottery ticket!”

‘Lotto 6-49 Quick Pick’ is a ‘gold ball’ jackpot offering multi-million dollar prizes, OLG explains on its website.

Lamour also remembered how she was joined by her colleagues when she won the bet. "My colleague fell to his knees in disbelief," she was quoted as saying by BBC. "He was yelling. In fact, everyone was yelling that I won $48 million."

With so much money on hand, though Lamour said she would pick a few ‘summer adventures’ ahead, she will be wise with the money. The jackpot has her assured that she can become a doctor without worrying about grants or loans.

She wants to return to northern Ontario to practise medicine and give back to her community, BBC reported.

