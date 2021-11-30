Canada to allow travellers vaccinated with Covaxin from today

Canada will allow entry to people who have been inoculated with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from Tuesday. The approval for the Hyderabad-based company’s vaccine was given on November 19.

“Starting November 30, vaccination will be required for travel within and out of Canada. A valid Covid-19 molecular test will no longer be accepted as an alternative to vaccination unless travellers are eligible for one of the limited exemptions, such as a medical inability to be vaccinated,” a government statement said.

According to the government statement, “fully vaccinated individuals with right of entry to Canada who depart and re-enter the country within 72 hours of leaving Canada will not have to present a pre-entry molecular test.”

The statement added the exemption is only for trips originating from Canada taken by fully vaccinated Canadian citizens, permanent residents or individuals registered under the Indian Act, who depart and re-enter by land or by air and can demonstrate that they have been away from Canada for less than 72 hours.

As per the Canadian government, to qualify as a fully vaccinated traveller in the country, individuals must have received at least two doses of a government accepted vaccine or a mix of two accepted vaccines, or at least one dose of the Johnson &Johnson vaccine.

Apart from Bharat Biotech, Canada has also approved China's Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines against Covid-19.

As of January 15 next year, certain travellers, who are currently exempted from entry requirements, will only be allowed to enter Canada if they are inoculated with the approved vaccines, the statement said.

Such travellers include international students aged 18 and above, people reuniting with their families, professional and amateur athletes, people with valid work permits including temporary foreign workers and essential service workers, the statement added.

