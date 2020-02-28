e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Canada to no longer pay for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle security

Canada to no longer pay for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle security

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living part-time in an oceanside mansion in westernmost British Columbia province since November.

world Updated: Feb 28, 2020 12:36 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Ottawa
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have provided security to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Canada under the internationally protected persons convention.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have provided security to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Canada under the internationally protected persons convention.(REUTERS)
         

Canada will no longer pick up the security tab for protecting Prince Harry and his wife Meghan starting in March, the office of Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living part-time in an oceanside mansion in westernmost British Columbia province since November.

Last month, they made a shock exit from life as working royals.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have provided security for the couple in this country under the internationally protected persons convention.

But that will end “in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status,” said a statement.

Canadians have been welcoming of the royal runaways. Local monarchists surveyed by AFP are excited, while tourism groups are even giddier about the prospects of a boost from the global attention on the couple.

But a recent poll found that 77 percent of Canadian taxpayers were not keen to pay for their security costs.

tags
top news
‘Shielded big names’: CBI vs CBI plays out in Delhi court; judge rebukes officers
‘Shielded big names’: CBI vs CBI plays out in Delhi court; judge rebukes officers
Delhi gets new police chief amid criticism of force over violence
Delhi gets new police chief amid criticism of force over violence
Autopsy report details brutality inflicted on IB staffer during Delhi riots
Autopsy report details brutality inflicted on IB staffer during Delhi riots
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
Raghuram Rajan’s advice as global growth falters over coronavirus fears
Raghuram Rajan’s advice as global growth falters over coronavirus fears
Porsche takes customization to ultimate level, offers fingerprint body
Porsche takes customization to ultimate level, offers fingerprint body
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
Samsung Galaxy S20+ first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S20+ first impressions
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news