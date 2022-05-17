Canada to quickly ratify membership of Finland, Sweden in Nato: Melanie Joly
TORONTO: Canada will quickly ratify the membership of Finland and Sweden in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), as and when it has been approved.
Speaking to reporters during the course of a teleconference from Brussels, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said such ratification has support from across party lines in Canada.
She said while the process does not require parliamentary approval and the executive branch has “jurisdiction”, she had reached out to leaders of other parties and they were supportive.
Both Finland and Sweden has expressed their intention to join Nato and that process will involve ratification of membership by each of the 30 countries forming the bloc.
“Canada is not only in favour of their accession, I would say also a quick accession of these countries, because we believe that they are a net gain for the alliance,” Joly was quoted as saying by the outlet CBC News. “We have common shared values, we also participate in many military exercises together and definitely Sweden and Finland have strong armies,” she added.
Earlier on Sunday, responding to a tweet from Sweden’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde, Joly said, “Canada is strongly supportive of Sweden’s application to join Nato. Sweden will undoubtedly be an asset to the alliance. We encourage our allies to promptly support their membership. There is no time to waste.”
Replying similarly to a tweet from Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she noted, “Canada will strongly support an application by Finland to join Nato. Finland and Canada share common progressive values and Finland is already one of Nato’s closest partners. Time is of the essence and we encourage all Nato allies work to support their membership rapidly.”
Joly is currently in Europe, where she was in Berlin for the G7 and Nato foreign ministers’ meetings and then Brussels on Monday.
-
Russia was prepared to use artillery against inhabited areas in Chernihiv: UK
The United Kingdom on Tuesday accused Russia of being prepared for artillery use against inhabited civilian areas in Chernihiv, to the north of Ukraine's Capital, Kyiv, pointing to what it said was the 'scale of damage' to residential buildings caused by Moscow's troops in the region. The UK also projected that Moscow, in a bid to regain momentum in its advance in the Donbas area, would keep relying 'heavily' on massed artillery strikes.
-
New Sri Lanka PM to sell airline, print money to pay wages
Sri Lanka's new government plans to sell its national airline to stem losses, part of efforts to stabilize the nation's finances even as authorities are forced to print money to pay government salaries. The new administration plans to privatize Sri Lankan Airlines, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a televised address to the nation Monday.
-
Normal life is weeks away for Shanghai, despite 'zero Covid' status
Shanghai achieved on Tuesday the long-awaited milestone of three consecutive days with no new Covid-19 cases outside quarantine zones but most residents will have to put up with confinement for a while longer before resuming more normal life. For other cities in China that have been under lockdown, a third day with no new cases in the community usually means "zero Covid" status and the beginning of the lifting of restrictions.
-
Chinese PM presses Pak PM to punish Karachi university blast culprits: report
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday talked over the phone with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and repeated his government's demand for punishment for those involved in the attack on Chinese teachers at Karachi University. During the phone call with Sharif, Li pointed out that the Chinese side is shocked and outraged by the recent attack on its nationals in Karachi, and strongly condemns the terrorist attack, Xinhua news agency reported.
-
US commission votes to process all green card applications within 6 months
A presidential advisory commission has unanimously voted to recommend President Joe Biden process all applications for green cards, or Permanent Resident cards within six months. Green Card holders are allowed to live and work permanently in the United States. The recommendations of the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders( PACAANHPI) will be sent to Joe Biden for his approval. All its 25 commissioners unanimously approved the proposal.
