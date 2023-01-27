Canada to send four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Canada said on Thursday that it will provide Ukraine with four battle tanks from the inventory of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

Making the announcement on Thursday, minister of national defence Anita Anand said, “Today’s announcement is proof of our enduring commitment. In coordination with our Allies and partners, we will supply Leopard 2 tanks, sustainment, and training on their use in response to Ukraine’s urgent requests.”

She also added that this move followed up on the commitment she made to Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksii Reznikov “that Canada will continue to provide” the embattled nation with “the military aid that it needs to fight and win.” Anand visited Ukraine last week and held a bilateral meeting with Reznikov.

Canada will supply four Leopard 2 main battle tanks along with ammunition, spare parts, and will deploy CAF experts to train Ukrainian soldiers to operate the tanks.

A release from National Defence said that the Leopard 2 is the CAF’s main battle tank. “These heavily armoured and highly protected vehicles provide soldiers with a tactical advantage on the battlefield, thanks to their excellent mobility, firepower, and survivability,” it noted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had urgently requested tanks to counter the ongoing Russian attack on the country. The United States announced this week that it will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks while Germany has said it will supply 14 Leopard 2 tanks.

The release pointed out that since the beginning of 2022, Canada has committed over CA$5 billion in direct financial, military, humanitarian, and other assistance to Ukraine, including over $1 billion in military assistance donations.

Anand announced earlier this month that Canada will donate 200 senator armoured personnel carriers or APCs to Ukraine. In addition, it has given a national advanced surface-to-air missile system or NASAMS with associated munitions, 39 armoured combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, small arms, M777 Howitzers and associated ammunition, high-resolution drone cameras, and more.

