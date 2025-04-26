Canada updates India travel advisory, cites terror threat in J&K

Toronto: The Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for India, warning its citizens to avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, border areas with Pakistan and pointing out that the Attari-Wagah crossing is currently closed. A Canadian flag flies in front of the Detroit skyline in downtown Windsor, Ontario, Canada. (Bloomberg)

The update was issued following the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam last week. The advisory said, “The security situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is tense. There are high risks of violent protests, civil unrest and acts of terrorism and militancy.” It excludes the Union Territory of Ladakh from the warning.

“Violent clashes between militants and security forces occur regularly. Terrorist attacks against security forces have led to civilian casualties. Further attacks could take place at any time. You could find yourself in the wrong place at the wrong time,” it added.

It said that the “security situation along the border with Pakistan, especially along the Line of Control (LoC), which separates the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from Pakistan-administered Kashmir, remains volatile.”

“Cross-border gunfire and shelling are occurring sporadically along the LoC,” it added.

It also advised against travel within 10 km of the border with Pakistan in the states of Gujarat, Punjab and Rajasthan “due to the unpredictable security situation.”

Overall, it said that Canadians should exercise a high degree of caution in India.

“The level of tension between India and Pakistan may change suddenly. You could experience difficulties when travelling between the two countries. You may be subject to scrutiny if officials from either country become aware that you have recently travelled to the other,” the advisory stated.

It also issued a similar advisory for Pakistan, advising Canadians to avoid all travel to Pakistan-administered Kashmir, as well as the areas within 10 km of the LoC, excluding official border crossings.