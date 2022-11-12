Canada immigration backlog shrinks: What new data shows

Canada's immigration backlog plunged to 2.4 million according to data revealed by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), CIC news reported. With this, the citizenship inventory stands at 331,401 applicants as of October 31, compared to 351,964 on October 3.

The permanent residence inventory stands at 506,421 people as of November 3, compared to 505,562 as of October 3, data showed.

The temporary residence inventory stood at 1,537,566 people on November 3, compared to 1,651,649 persons as of October 3. The data, therefore, implies that the biggest reduction is seen in the temporary residence inventory.

Overall, the immigration backlog has dropped to 2,411,388.

Additionally, Canada's express entry inventories stood at 39,589, data showed reflecting on the system that provides a pathway to permanent residence for skilled workers in Canada or overseas. Total applications waiting for Canada's Provincial Nominee Program stood at 62,073.

The inventory for all family class immigration programs is up to 128,112 as of November 3, data showed while the Spouses and Partners program is among the largest inventories at 61,118.

The IRCC said that it is taking steps to speed up the application process aiming to have a less than 50% backlog across all lines of business by the end of March 2023.

IRCC has also begun the transition towards 100% digital applications for most permanent resident programs to clear immigration backlogs.

