Maple rush! Canada's 10,000 Open Work Permit slots for United States H1-B Visa holders max out within 48 hours

Canada's Open Work Permit stream for US H-1B visa holders received overwhelming response from applicants, surpassing the initial cap of 10,000 slots within just two days even though it was given a period of one year. This rapid uptake underscores the high demand among U.S. H-1B visa holders for the opportunity to work and live in Canada. The popularity of the Open Work Permit stream became evident when it reached its maximum capacity within an astonishingly short timeframe. In a move aimed at enhancing labor mobility between Canada and the United States, those who hold a United States H-1B specialty occupation visa may be eligible to apply to work and live in Canada.

Sharing the screenshot of the message reflecting on IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) portal, a Twitter user expressed their surprise, stating, "Canada work permit for #H1B is now full! They received 10k applications in 2 days, which was meant for 1 yr. US knows the desperation but simply chooses to ignore."

The message on IRCC portal read, “The temporary public policy for H1-B visa holders is now closed. The intake cap of 10,000 primary applicants was reached and no additional applications are being accepted.”

This overwhelming response showcases the eagerness and enthusiasm among H-1B visa holders to explore employment opportunities in Canada.

Enhanced Labor Mobility

The Open Work Permit stream is designed to enhance labor mobility between Canada and the United States, particularly in high-tech industries. By granting eligible H-1B visa holders an open work permit valid for up to three years, Canada opens doors for skilled professionals to contribute to its economy.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for Canada's H-1B visa holder open work permit, applicants must have a valid H-1B specialty occupation visa and currently reside in the United States.

Application Process

The application requires supporting documents such as a copy of the H-1B visa, Form I-797/I797B (the approval notice from the U.S. government), and proof of U.S. residency (e.g., Form I-94, utility bill, income tax report).

IRCC targets STEM occupations

In another development, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced the first Express Entry draw for candidates with work experience in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) occupations. This aligns with the selection criteria introduced by the Minister on May 31.

The draw, held on 5 July, invited 500 candidates already in the Express Entry pool, many of whom may also be eligible for the new H-1B open work permit.

As the program progresses, Canada's government will likely assess the impact of this initiative on labor mobility and evaluate the possibility of further openings or adjustments to meet the demands of an ever-changing global workforce.