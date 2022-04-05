Canada’s House of Commons condemns Russian ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine
Canada’s House of Commons on Monday passed a motion condemning what it called “war crimes” after allegations of atrocities committed by Russian forces in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.
Cutting across party lines, Canadian MPs resolved that “in light of the horrific and appalling reports received from the city of Bucha, the House condemn in the strongest terms possible the crimes against humanity and war crimes perpetrated by (Russian President) Vladimir Putin, the Russian military and Russian-backed forces”.
The House called upon the government to ensure that such instances were “documented and that Russia be held responsible for these crimes at the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.”
In a reaction to the reports, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, “We won’t spare any effort to make sure violations of international law in Ukraine are investigated, and we won’t relent in holding Putin and his enablers accountable.”
Foreign minister Melanie Joly, who was in Helsinki, also expressed her shock during a press conference and said that the world had “witnessed an abhorrent and senseless attack on innocent civilians in Bucha” and that these acts were “clearly war crimes”.
Joly’s remarks came as the Canadian government imposed additional sanctions on Monday on nine Russian and nine Belarusian individuals for “having facilitated and enabled violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence”.
The foreign ministry described the individuals as “close associates of the Russian and Belarusian regimes”, according to a handout from Global Affairs Canada.
“By enabling Vladimir Putin’s senseless invasion of Ukraine, these close collaborators of the regime are complicit in the horrific events unfolding before our eyes,” Joly said in the statement.
The handout also described what occurred in Bucha as “abhorrent”.
Since the Russian attack on Ukraine commenced in February, the Canada has sanctioned 700 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, including Putin.
Canada: Bill to compel digital media giants to share revenue with news orgs tabled in parl
The Canadian government has tabled a legislation in parliament that will compel digital media giants to enter into revenue sharing agreements with news organisations. Called Bill C-18, it will be the Online News Act once passed, and that is a likely outcome as it enjoys broad support cutting across party lines. Among the digital behemoths that the bill will impact are Google and Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
