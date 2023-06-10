Home / World News / Canada's Trudeau visits Kyiv in show of support

Canada's Trudeau visits Kyiv in show of support

Jun 10, 2023 03:55 PM IST

Trudeau paid his respects at a memorial site in central Kyiv to Ukrainian soldiers who have been killed fighting pro-Russian forces since 2014.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Kyiv on Saturday in a gesture of support as Ukraine braces for a major counter-offensive against Russian forces and grapples with regular air strikes.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits an exhibition of destroyed vehicles in Kyiv on June 10, 2023, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.(AFP)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits an exhibition of destroyed vehicles in Kyiv on June 10, 2023, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.(AFP)

NATO member Canada, which has one of the world's largest Ukrainian diasporas, has supplied military and financial assistance to Ukraine during the full-scale invasion launched by Russia in February 2022.

Trudeau's trip to Kyiv followed a night of Russian missile and drone attacks on targets outside the capital, including Odesa, Poltava region and Kharkiv.

