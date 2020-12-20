Canadian farmers outraged over PM Justin Trudeau’s move to hike carbon taxes

world

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 12:46 IST

While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau precipitated a bilateral rift with India with his comments over the farmers’ protest, he has outraged farmers in Canada with a steep hike in carbon taxes that growers complain will make the produce globally uncompetitive.

According to the government’s new climate action plan to achieve net zero emissions in 2050, it announced that it will “increase the carbon price by $15 per year starting in 2023”, raising it to “$170 per tonne in 2030.”

In the original plan laid out in 2016, the Liberal Party government had imposed a carbon tax of $20 per tonne, rising to $50 in 2022. A statement issued by Trudeau’s office said, “With the end of the first five years approaching, it is now time to provide longer-term certainty on the price of pollution out to 2030.”

This has sparked dismay in Canada’s agriculture industry. The industry journal Western Producer noted that this “represents a 465% increase in Canada’s default carbon tax rate in less than 10 years”.

“The increase could cost western Canadian farmers millions of dollars a year in extra taxes and increase costs for heating farm buildings, drying grain, moving commodities by rail and buying essential farm inputs, such as fertiliser and machinery,” it surmised.

It quoted the general manager of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan Duane Haave as saying, “This would be a major hit to farm margins and viability.”

“What do we do when we have jeopardised farms in Canada with a $170 per tonne carbon tax and my neighbour 60 miles to the south of me in North Dakota pays nothing?” Campbell asked.

“How can I compete? How will I be able to stay in business?”

Bill Campbell, president of Keystone Agricultural Producers in the province of Manitoba, said, “What do we do when we have jeopardised farms in Canada with a $170 per tonne carbon tax and my neighbour 60 miles to the south of me (in North Dakota) pays nothing? How can I compete? How will I be able to stay in business?”

Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association president Gunter Jochum echoed the sentiment, “I can’t believe that our federal government would put a crippling tax on small businesses and farmers.”

Associations of farmers have also warned that this will lead to an increase in prices of groceries for all Canadians.