Canadian foreign minister condemns Iran’s attacks on West Asian countries

Canada has condemned the attacks by Iran in West Asia and said that it stands with the Iranian people. Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI)

Having extended support earlier to the US action in Iran, Canada sharply criticised Iranian “attacks” on neighbouring countries including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

In a statement issued from Mumbai, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand said, “Canada stands with the Iranian people. We strongly condemn the attacks of the Iranian regime against our partners in the Middle East. These attacks must stop.”

She also said that over the course of the last 18 hours, while in India, she had spoken to her counterparts in the G7 “regarding the evolving Iran-related hostilities in the Middle East.” She said she had also been in touch with the Foreign Ministers of several countries including Israel, Qatar, UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Armenia, and Azerbaijan with additional calls occurring.

Anand is currently in Mumbai as she accompanies Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on his bilateral visit to India. In a statement released on Saturday, Carney and Anand had backed the actions undertaken by the Administration of US President Domald Trump.

“Canada supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security,” that statement stressed. Carney later reiterated that support for American action.

“Canada’s position remains clear: the Islamic Republic of Iran is the principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East, has one of the world’s worst human rights records, and must never be allowed to obtain or develop nuclear weapons,” that statement added.

Canada has yet to react to the claim made by Trump that the Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei after the strikes undertaken by the US and Israel earlier.