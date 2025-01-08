Canadian leader hits back at Trump's ‘51st state’ offer: ‘How about we buy Alaska…’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford took a potshot at US President-elect Donald Trump for his proposal to make Canada the 51st state of the United States, saying that in response, Canada should buy Alaska and Minnesota. Ontario premier Doug Ford said that the merger between the US and Canada is "not realistic". (Bloomberg)

Responding to a question about Trump's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on products from Canada and Mexico as well as his offer to make Canada the '51st state', Ford said, "You know something, to the president, I'll make him a counteroffer. How about if we buy Alaska, and we'll throw in Minnesota and Minneapolis at the same time," CBS News reported.

Notably, Minnesota shares a nearly 550-mile border with Canada.

Further, Ford said that the President-elect is "joking" as the merger between US and Canada is "not realistic".

Trump recently proposed to use "economic force" to pressure Canada into becoming the 51st state, citing concerns over US military assistance and trade imbalances.

His remarks came after Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as the Canadian prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party, citing internal battles and saying that he is not the "best option" in the next election.

Trump also reiterated that he intends to put "substantial" tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico.

He further said that the US absorbing Canada "would really be something", addressing his concerns over US military assistance and trade deficits with its northern neighbour. "We've been good neighbours, but we can't do it forever."

Ford, in an interview with CNN on Monday, downplayed the gravity of his "counteroffer" remark, warning the US President-elect not to play with Washington's relationship with its largest trading partner.

"We ship down 4.3 million barrels of oil every single day. We send electricity down to the U.S., critical minerals. These are all areas and different sectors that Americans need and why disrupt that," Ford said, adding that, "We're two greatest countries, strongest allies in the world, friends, so we need to get through this and start talking about trade."

Ford urged Trump to focus his economic powers on China, which he accused of collaborating with Mexico to cause harm the jobs in the rest of North America, CBS reported.

"China shipping in cheap parts, putting them through Mexico. Mexico slapping on a 'Made in Mexico' sticker on and shipping up through the U.S. and Canada," the Ontario premier said.

Last month as well, Ford had hit back at the US President-elect over his proposed tariffs, threatening to stop energy flow from Ontario to the US, which would have had the most impact on customers in Minnesota, Michigan and New York.

Notably, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also took strong exception to Trump's remarks on making Ottawa the 51st US state, saying that "There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States."

“Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other's biggest trading and security partner,” Trudeau added in his X post.