Canadians going to US issued travel warning: 'Expect scrutiny at border'

The Canada government warned citizens travelling to the United States that their phones and other electronic devices could be searched, saying that they should “expect scrutiny” at the border. People hold flags as they protest in solidarity with Canada amid uncertainty over tariffs policy, near the Canada-US border crossing in Buffalo, New York(REUTERS)

Canada's updated travel advisory puts it in list of countries, including the UK, Germany and France, that have issued similar advisories amid US President Donald Trump’s move to tighten border and immigration policy.

“Comply and be forthcoming in all interactions with border authorities. If you are denied entry, you could be detained while awaiting deportation,” a Reuters report quoted the Canadian government’s new travel advice states.

Bookings to US drop

Trips and bookings to the US from Canada has reportedly dropped significantly over US President Donald Trump’s economic and annexation threats toward the country.

Canadians are the leading source of international visitors for the US, contributing $20.5 billion in spending last year, according to the US Travel Association, cited in the Reuters report.

Statistics Canada reported a 23 per cent drop in the number of return trips by Canadian residents traveling by car to the US in February compared to the previous year.

In March, a Canadian actress attempting to renew her work visa was taken into US custody at the US-Mexico border and held for 11 days, as reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

That same month, a French scientist was denied entry to the US in a case the French government linked to messages on his phone that were critical of US President Donald Trump. The US administration denied this, stating that the scientist was carrying an electronic device containing confidential information from a US laboratory.