Canceled most holiday plans over Omicron: Bill Gates
Canceled most holiday plans over Omicron: Bill Gates

Philanthropist Bill Gates.(AFP)
Updated on Dec 22, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Bloomberg |

Bill Gates, whose foundation has focused efforts to fight the coronavirus, said Tuesday that he’s canceled most of his holiday plans because of the surging omicron variant that could usher in “the worst part of the pandemic.” 

“Just when it seemed like life would return to normal, we could be entering the worst part of the pandemic. Omicron will hit home for all of us. Close friends of mine now have it, and I’ve canceled most of my holiday plans," Gates tweeted.

“If there’s good news here, it’s that omicron moves so quickly that once it becomes dominant in a country, the wave there should last less than 3 months. Those few months could be bad, but I still believe if we take the right steps, the pandemic can be over in 2022," he also wrote in another tweet.

 

