'Can't let lunatics have nuclear weapons': Trump's big Iran attack day after his officials claim war is over

“We’re in a war because, I think you would agree, we can’t let lunatics have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said during an address in Florida recently, a remark that was met with a thunderous applause.

In his fresh remarks amid the ongoing stalemate with Iran on a possible deal, Trump said he was “not satisfied” with what Iran was putting on the table. ""At this moment I'm not satisfied with what they're offering," Trump told reporters, blaming the stalled talks and a shaky ceasefire on "tremendous discord" within Iran's leadership. Tap for live updates on Iran-US war.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday launched a fresh attack on Iran and its nuclear ambitions, asserting he can't have “lunatics” take control of nuclear arms. His fresh attack on the US enemy comes not so long after his officials claimed that the war with Iran was “terminated” as it attempt to skip the need for a US congressional nod to continue its military action.

Is the Iran war over or not? The US President's ‘we’re at war' assertion comes hours after his administration argued that the war with Iran was effectively over. During a testimony before the US Senate, Pete Hegseth had said that the ongoing ceasefire paused the war, and with it the ticking clock on the 60-day deadline.

Under the War Powers Act of 1973, any war started without Congressional authorisation has only 60 days for military action before it would require a Congress nod. Hegseth's arguments were seen as an attempt to bypass this need for congressional approval.

However, Trump's fresh remarks do not sit in line with what his admin argued.

What does Trump think of Iran's proposal? After one meeting in mediator state Pakistan last month, the status of negotiations and a possible deal between Iran and the US remains uncertain. While the first round of talks failed, ambiguity shrouded every other attempt.

Hours before the two-week ceasefire was set to expire on April 23, Trump had announced its extension saying he was giving time to Iran to come up with a proposal. However, in his latest remarks, the US President said he was not happy with what Tehran prosposed.

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“We just had a conversation with Iran. Let’s see what happens. But I would say that I am not happy.” He didn't specify whom he spoke to and what the proposal was.