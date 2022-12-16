Car bomb blast in southeast Turkey, 8 police officers injured: Report
Eight Turkish police officers were wounded on Friday when a bomb exploded in a roadside vehicle as their minibus passed on a highway in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, security sources said.
The blast occurred overnight some 10 km (6 miles) south of the centre of Diyarbakir, the largest city in the region.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.
Kurdish, leftist and Islamist militants have all carried out bomb attacks in Turkey in the past.
