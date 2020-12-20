Car bomb kills 8 in Afghanistan’s Kabul: Officials

world

A car bomb killed eight people and wounded more than 15 others in Kabul Sunday, officials said, the latest attack to rock the Afghan capital.

“The terrorists have carried out a terrorist attack in Kabul city. Unfortunately, eight of our countrymen were killed and more than 15 others were wounded,” interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.

A security source said the car bomb detonated in the west of the capital. A health ministry official also confirmed the blast.