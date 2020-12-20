e-paper
Car bomb kills 8 in Afghanistan's Kabul: Officials

Car bomb kills 8 in Afghanistan’s Kabul: Officials

A security source said the car bomb detonated in the west of the capital. A health ministry official also confirmed the blast.

world Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 13:01 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by Mallika Soni
Agence France-Presse
Afghan security officials inspect site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Afghan security officials inspect site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan.(Reuters/ Representational )
         

A car bomb killed eight people and wounded more than 15 others in Kabul Sunday, officials said, the latest attack to rock the Afghan capital.

“The terrorists have carried out a terrorist attack in Kabul city. Unfortunately, eight of our countrymen were killed and more than 15 others were wounded,” interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.

A security source said the car bomb detonated in the west of the capital. A health ministry official also confirmed the blast.

top news
